Jefferson City woman admits embezzling $65,000 from employer

JEFFERSON CITY – A Jefferson City woman pleaded guilty Thursday to embezzling more than $65,000 from her employer.

Laura Lynn Winge, 47, waived her right to a grand jury in federal court. She admitted to one count of bank fraud and one count of theft from an employee benefit plan.

Winge was a bookkeeper for Turk’s Construction, Inc. and an affiliated company, Pools Unlimited, LLC from July 2009 until March 2016. She administered an IRA plan for company employees.

Winge admitted she withheld $56,876 of IRA plan deferrals from employees’ payroll, but never forwarded the money to the workers' individual accounts.

She also said she never forwarded the required employer matching contributions of $38,913 for the same time period. Instead, Winge said, she kept the funds in the companies’ operating accounts and kept the employees’ deferrals.

Winge’s theft also included $12,871 in unauthorized payroll checks to herself, $19,073 in unauthorized pay by inflating her hours worked, $5,447 in unauthorized spending on the companies’ credit card and $11,822 in health insurance premiums for her dependents.

She admitted to not paying for $16,316 in services and products from the companies and a related company.

Winge faces up to 35 years in federal prison without parole. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the United States Probation Office finishes its investigation.