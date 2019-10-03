Jefferson City woman allowed out of jail ahead of child abuse trial

1 day 13 hours 28 minutes ago Tuesday, October 01 2019 Oct 1, 2019 Tuesday, October 01, 2019 12:46:00 PM CDT October 01, 2019 in News
By: Steve Lambson, KOMU 8 News Content Manager
JEFFERSON CITY - A judge allowed a woman accused in the death of a toddler in late 2018 to post a lower bond and get out of jail ahead of her trial.

Prosecutors charged Quatavia Givens with child abuse resulting in death after 4-year-old Darnell Gray was found dead. Gray was first reported missing on October 25, 2018; his body was found several days later. An autopsy showed Gray died from blunt and sharp force trauma.

Givens had been in the Cole County jail on $100,000 cash only bond. In an order filed Monday, Judge Jon Beetem noted Givens was unable to pay that amount of cash. He determined Givens would not present a threat to the community if released, saying "the specific circumstances of the crime charged, however heinous, [do] not suggest a risk of repetition."

Beetem also found Givens isn't a flight risk. The probable cause statement, Beetem said, indicated Givens had talked during the investigation about going to Florida. But he determined she doesn't have the financial means to leave the state, therefore her flight risk is low.

Beetem released Givens on the following conditions:

  • She post a $5,000 bond
  • She submit to GPS monitoring until further order of the court
  • She contact the court weekly
  • She stay at the address listed with the court's Pre-Trial Services Office, traveling only to and from court with approval
  • She is to return to court for all appearances unless excused
  • She pay for any private supervision services which may be required
  • She may not be in the presence of minor children who aren't her own, and any in-person contact with her own child under supervision of the child's legal guardian
  • She has no contact with the victim's family

Givens' next court hearing is set for October 29.

