Jefferson City Woman Arrested for Filing False Police Report

JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City woman was arrested Tuesday for filing a false police report.

Sara Hlavacek, 31, reported a robbery to Jefferson City police at about 8:30 a.m. saying a white male wearing a ski mask and dark clothing pulled a handgun and demanded money from her in the 200 block of East High Street. Jefferson City police and Cole County deputies responded to the area. Detectives located the alleged victim who went to the Cole County courthouse. Detectives initially interviewed Hlavacek and transported her to the Jefferson City Police Department for further questioning.

Hlavacek told investigators she had $100,000 in cash with her and was taking it to court for restitution purposes. She claimed the suspect took the money and fled the area. Detectives determined she falsified the incident and she did not have $100,000 in cash.

Authorities arrested the woman for filing a false police report and was transported to the Cole County Jail.

Charges are pending and have not yet been filed.