Jefferson City woman arrested on meth charges

CALIFORNIA- Deputies with the Moniteau County Sheiriff's Office arrested a Jefferson City woman for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute Saturday.

Athena M. Smith, 37, from Jefferson Missouri, was stopped for speeding on U.S. Hwy 50 east of California Saturday when Deputies searched her car according to a news release.

Deputies recovered marijuana, digital scales, drug paraphernalia and a "substantial" amount of methamphetamine from the car.

Smith's bond is set at $50,000.