Jefferson City Woman Dead After Car Strikes Utility Pole
JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City woman is dead after a Sunday morning accident.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Hannah Peck, 22, failed to negotiate a curve and struck a utility pole traveling westbound on Route C around 3 a.m. The car caught fire and Peck was pronounced dead on the scene.
Officials could not determine if she was wearing a seatbelt.
