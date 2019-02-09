Jefferson City Woman Dead After Car Strikes Utility Pole

JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City woman is dead after a Sunday morning accident.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Hannah Peck, 22, failed to negotiate a curve and struck a utility pole traveling westbound on Route C around 3 a.m. The car caught fire and Peck was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials could not determine if she was wearing a seatbelt.