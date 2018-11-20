Jefferson City Woman Escapes Hostage

JEFFERSON CITY - One suspect is in custody after they allegedly helped tape up two hostages in a Jefferson City home.

Police officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Hickory St. Monday night in response to a call in which they were told a female was knocking on her neighbor's door, bleeding from the mouth. The woman also had duct tape around her head, zip ties on her hands, and a knife in her hand.

Upon arrival, the female told responding officers she had been held hostage at her home on Hickory, just two houses east of where officers were dispatched. Officers immediately responded to the house in question, and discovered a male subject at that residence that had also had duct tape wrapped around his head, hands secured with zip ties, and had been beaten and was bleeding profusely from his head.

During a preliminary search of the residence, officers were able to determine entry had been forced into the residence and that a struggle had occurred in the doorway and on the porch area. Narcotics paraphernalia was also located in the home. Detectives were called to assist with the investigation.

The male victim reported that two male suspects forced entry into the home on Hickory. The victim reported that one of the male suspects struck him in the head several times with a small black handgun. The other suspect, who was identified by the male victim, assisted in duct-taping the victims prior to leaving.

One suspect was located and arrested. Efforts are still underway to identify the other subject involved.