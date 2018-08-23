Jefferson City woman facing charges of drug trafficking after traffic stop in Holts Summit

CALLAWAY COUNTY - Callaway County Sheriff's Department deputies arrested a Jefferson City woman for drug possession Tuesday.

Deputies said Amy Miller was found to be in possession of a felony amount of marijuana. She was arrested and transported to the Callaway County Jail. Upon arrival to the jail, deputies found Miller had 38 grams of methamphetamine concealed.

Callaway County Sheriff’s deputies were patrolling the Holts Summit area Tuesday. During the patrol, deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of East Center Street in Holts Summit. The Callaway County Sheriff’s K9 Iro alerted deputies about the drugs.

Miller is being held in the Callaway County Jail for probable cause offenses of trafficking drugs in the first degree, felony possession of a controlled substance, and delivery of a controlled substance into a county jail. Miller is being held without bond, pending a court bond setting.