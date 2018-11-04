Jefferson City Woman Gets Award and Hug

Bush gave Hickman the President's Volunteer Service Award. The 85-year-old Jefferson City resident has volunteered in the Foster Grandparent Program for 18 years, putting in 18,000 hours of service.

"Any one who knows her, there's no question that she would be someone who could represent them," said Ann Glichrist, director of the Foster Grandparent Program. "I think the other grandparents are delighted and our agency is delighted."