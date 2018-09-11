Jefferson City Woman Held Against Her Will

JEFFERSON CITY — Police officers responded a report Friday in reference of a woman being held against her will. While enroute, Officers redirected to a different apartment due to the suspect forcing the woman into a vehicle.

Upon the arrival, discovered that David L. Jefferson, a 19 year old Jefferson City resident, was holding his former girlfriend against her will. The 37-year-old victim said she had told Jefferson to leave. When she arrived home from an appointment, Jefferson forced her into a bedroom and locked the door. He then threatened and used a knife on the victim.

Jefferson forced her into his apartment and she was unable to escape. A family member attempted to help the victim escape, but Jefferson was able to stop the victim from escaping.

Officers took Jefferson, who was resisting, into custody on arrival. Jefferson kicked the side of a police car, damaging the door.

The victim had minor injuries due to the physical restraint by the suspect.

Jefferson is currently in the Cole County jail. Charges of domestic assault in the second degree, felonious restraint, unlawful use of a weapon, felony resisting arrest, property damage in the second degree, and trespassing in the second degree are being requested from the Cole County Prosecuting Attorney.