Jefferson City woman hospitalized with gunshot wound

JEFFERSON CITY - A woman is in a Columbia hospital after she was shot in the back, police said Thursday.

Officers got calls about gunfire in the area of Jefferson Street and Stadium Boulevard at around 10:30 p.m. Shortly after, they learned an 18-year-old woman showed up at the Capital Region Medical Center emergency room with a gunshot wound to her back.

Doctors transferred her to Columbia for treatment.

Police said no one is in custody, and haven't released suspect information.