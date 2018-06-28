Jefferson City Woman Stabbed With Steak Knife

JEFFERSON CITY - Police have a woman in custody after 20-year-old was stabbed with a large steak knife early Saturday morning on Elm Street. Police said the female victim, a Jefferson City resident, had been struck several times then stabbed in the back with a knife after the suspect broke into her apartment. The suspect left before police arrived.

The police report said further investigation shows the suspect lived a short distance away from the victim's apartment, and found and took the suspect into custody.

Police arrested 28-year-old Candice Richardson for first degree burglary, second degree assault, and armed criminal action.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.