Jefferson City Works to Improve Lincoln Relations

JEFFERSON CITY - Lincoln University's president said Friday her school is working with the Jefferson City Chamber of Commerce to improve student involvement in the community. Students and employees make up a significant part of the city's population and both organizations believe that increasing interaction would benefit everyone.

Currently, all of Lincoln's programs and activities are within the campus. One of the projects that the organizations are working on is using the old St. Mary's building as an annex. That would allow students to travel throughout the city instead of being isolated in one area. The university also plans to work with Linn Technical College and the University of Missouri to combine some medical programs within the St. Mary's building.

The chamber of commerce firmly believes that having more of Lincoln's students and staff moving throughout the city will help the economy to grow. It hopes to attract more young people to live in Jefferson City by making the community more inviting to university students.