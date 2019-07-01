Jefferson City Yard Burning Ends Saturday
JEFFERSON CITY - Open burning in Jefferson City ends Saturday.
Jefferson City Fire Department officials said residents can burn yard waste until sundown on March 15.
Residents who burn waste must watch their fire 100 percent of the time. Fire officials warned low humidity and gusting winds can cause fires to get out of control.
The Jefferson City City Council approved the next burn season to run Nov. 1, 2014 through March 1, 2015.
