Jefferson Co. Democrat Announces 8th District Run

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - A Jefferson County Democrat says she plans to seek her party's nomination in Missouri's 8th Congressional District election next year.

The Southeast Missourian reports that DeSoto resident Barbara Stocker will formally announce her candidacy on Wednesday morning at the Cape Girardeau federal courthouse. Stocker is a retired biochemist who worked at the former Ralston Purina Company as well as the Monsanto Company in the St. Louis area. She calls herself a "kind-hearted old lady who wants to make government work again."

Salem Republican Rep. Jason Smith won a special election in June and plans to seek re-election in 2014. He is finishing the unexpired term of Jo Ann Emerson, who resigned.

Missouri Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder is also considering the congressional race after unsuccessfully seeking to replace Emerson.