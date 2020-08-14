Jefferson County Deputies Involved In a Bar Fight

Five Jefferson County deputies suspended over fight HILLSBORO, Mo. (AP) -- Five deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department are on paid leave as Sheriff Glenn Boyer investigates their role in a bar fight. The fight allegedly happened Wednesday night. Boyer says the investigation should take about a week. Names of the deputies and details of the fight were not released.