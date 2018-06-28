Jefferson County Gets $520K for Water Upgrades

HILLSBORO, Mo. -- An eastern Missouri water district is getting $520,000 in grants and loans from the state Department of Natural Resources to improve its drinking water system.

The DNR says Jefferson County Public Water Supply District No. 8 will receive a $260,000 grant and a low-interest loan for the same amount to increase well capacity to meet district demand through 2028. The improvements are also expected to address flow and pressure problems in the district, and are expected to be finished in July.

The agency says the money comes from the Missouri Drinking Water State Revolving Fund.

Jefferson County is located south of St. Louis along the Mississippi River.