Jefferson Junior High PTA Plans for New Carpooling Program
COLUMBIA - The PTA of Jefferson Junior High in Columbia hopes to cut down on traffic flow around the junior high.
Jefferson Junior High PTA President June Hurdle and Principal Greg Cain announced last Thursday they wanted to start a carpooling program.
Hurdle said the PTA would coordinate the carpooling program, because the school doesn't have the staff to do so. There would be sign-ups so parents could see who they could carpool with in their neighborhood.
Parent Kim Gilbert attended the meeting last week and signed up because she was interested in carpooling.
"Because my son doesn't like riding the bus," Gilbert laughed.
"Well, I think it's a good idea. I know there is a lot of congestion in front of Jefferson Junior High. Before they talked about the carpool they had actually talked about putting in a parking lot, which would be great to facilitate carpooling," said Gilbert.
According to Hurdle, the school has submitted a proposal for a parking lot on the corner of Hickman Avenue and Sixth Street, and is waiting on approval from the city of Columbia.
Hurdle said the program is in its preliminary stages, but coupled with the new parking lot, it could be a great way to make traffic flow smoother.
Hurdle said anyone interested in before or after school carpooling should contact the school.
"I have a daughter in the early bird program which begins at 7:05 a.m. It possibile that parents with children in that program could carpool," said Hurdle.
According to Hurdle more information will be released to parents in the monthly school newsletter.
