Jefferson Middle School hosts a Lego robotics tournament

COLUMBIA - Jefferson Middle School hosted a First Lego League robotics tournament early Saturday afternoon.

There were 19 teams with children ages 9 to 14 competing to show off robots made from Legos.

CPS Science Coordinator Mike Szydlowski said, "There is research out there that if a student does not get hooked on science by fourth or fifth grade, they will actually not become interested in science."

Participation of kids in scientific events like the Lego tournament allow students to use their creativity and showcase their talents.

"These are the kids that will be growing up to solve our world's problems and it's on display here," Szydlowski said.

The Lego robots are programmed to solve missions within an obstacle course. Some of the missions include placing mini-figure astronauts into airlocks and sending a meteor to its goal.

"What I love about the event is that they won't all do the same thing. All of the robots look differently," Szydlowski said.

Eighth grader Karsyn Fuchs agreed.

"I like to see how other people have different problems that they solve and different solutions to it," she said. "You can't really find two teams that are the same and have the same ideas."

Fuchs is on the Marshall Robotics team. This year, the FIRST Lego League challenge was called "Into Orbit."

The Lego League partnered with NASA and other organizations to have the robots solve real galaxy problems.

Fuchs and her team came up with a device that kept astronauts from getting lonely.

It was a pair of virtual reality goggles with a twist.

"These goggles would be like a Google Earth." Fuchs said. "You would be able to run wherever you please on Earth, whether that be through London or through your hometown or wherever you really want to."

But running isn't the only option.

"Or you could watch your children's baseball game or something," Fuchs said.

The event doesn't just show off the students' innovative thinking, it helps them get more enthusiastic about STEM skills: science, technology, engineering and math.

"I just love seeing the ingenuity and the excitement in the students," Szydlowski said.