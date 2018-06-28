Jefferson Middle School students launch weather balloon

COLUMBIA — Mike Hall and the students at the Jefferson Middle School launched a weather balloon Friday and KOMU 8's very own weathercaster Tim Schmidt was there to help.

Schmidt has been assisting with the launch over the past few weeks.

The weather balloon will reach a height of 15 kilometers before returning to the ground. Schmidt and the students anticipate the balloon to land somewhere near Six Flags in St. Louis.

The students were supposed to launch the balloon on Monday, but had to push back the launch to today due to bad weather.