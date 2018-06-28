Jefferson's Books Discovered At Washington University

ST. LOUIS - Dozens of Thomas Jefferson's books have been found in the rare books collection at Washington University in St. Louis.

Scholars are now poring through the 28 titles and 74 volumes, searching for the occasional handwritten note from the nation's third president. And librarians say it's possible more of Jefferson's books will be found in the school's collection.

The school announced the discovery on President's Day. Librarians say Jefferson's books were sold after his death to settle debts. His granddaughter, Ellen Wayles Randolph Coolidge, bid on many of the books. When she and her husband died, their library was donated to Washington University.

But there was no indication any of the booksin their collection belonged to Jefferson. The school discovered the connection after receiving a tip froma Jefferson scholar.