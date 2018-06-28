JeffTran Service Drops Route

JEFFERSON CITY - The city bus transit system, JeffTran, will change its routes beginning mid-April. Transit officials invited Jefferson City residents to discuss this change at a public hearing Monday.

The change will decrease the number of routes from seven to six. It eliminates the South Route, but includes some additional service to the Capital Mall Route, the Business 50 Route, the High Street East Route, and the Southwest Routes.

The South Route recently opened on January 3. However, according to Transit Division Director Richard Turner, there weren't enough riders on the route to make it worth running. Turner said the route averaged about 22 riders per day. He said the city would have needed 160-180 riders in order to keep the South Route.

Turner said eliminating the route will save the city $160,000 for the remainder of this year.

Some areas served by the South Route will be covered by the Business 50 East Route and the Southwest Route. These areas include the Lewis and Clark Middle School and better access to downtown.

Local supporters of the change were present at the hearing, but no one in opposition showed up.