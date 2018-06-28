Jenkins, Givens Back After 1-Game Suspensions

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis Rams rookies Janoris Jenkins and Chris Givens are back on the field, and anxious to produce after serving one-game suspensions.

Coach Jeff Fisher said both would play Sunday against the New York Jets, but didn't say whether they'd be starting. They were suspended for violating undisclosed team rules, and neither player said he was surprised by the punishment.

Givens, a wide receiver who was a fourth-round pick, had become the first rookie in NFL history with a 50-yard reception in five consecutive games. He started four games at wide receiver while Danny Amendola was out with a collarbone injury, but Amendola returned last week with 11 catches for 102 yards.

Jenkins, a cornerback who was a second-round pick, started the first nine games.