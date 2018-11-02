Jennings district restored to full accreditation

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Jennings School District in St. Louis County will have full accreditation restored after showing consistent improvement in several areas.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Missouri education officials voted Tuesday to give full accreditation to the high-poverty district, moving Jennings from provisional accreditation. The district has lacked full accreditation for most of the past two decades.

The Jennings district has shown steady improvement in the three years since Tiffany Anderson took over as superintendent. Anderson created programs and projects to help impoverished students such as a food pantry and a foster home. She replaced teachers and principals and set high standards for students.

As a result, Jennings students who met 57 percent of standards in 2012 met 81 percent of those standards this year.