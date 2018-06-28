Jennings to seek bids for police contract

JENNINGS (AP) - The city council in the St. Louis suburb of Jennings will seek bids for a contract for police service.

St. Louis County police currently patrol Jennings. Meetings will begin next month to hear from residents about what they want from police. A decision regarding the police contract is expected by early next year.

Mayor Yolanda Fountain-Henderson said the bidding is not related to dissatisfaction with St. Louis County police, but is required for contracts exceeding a certain amount. The city spends $3.1 million to contract with the county.

County police took over in Jennings in 2011 and crime has been reduced 30 percent since then.