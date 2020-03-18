'Jeopardy!' and 'Wheel of Fortune' go dark amid COVID-19

COLUMBIA - Game shows 'Jeopardy!' and 'Wheel of Fortune' are suspending production as COVID-19 concerns grow.

The shows were originally filming without a live studio audience, but both will fully stop filming temporarily.

It was announced in a series of tweets Monday.

With the increasing concern surrounding COVID-19, we have decided to temporarily suspend production on Jeopardy! and @WheelofFortune. The health and well-being of our contestants, staff, and crew are our top priority, and we will continue to monitor the situation as it develops. — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) March 16, 2020

There will still be new episodes airing! Check your local listings. — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) March 17, 2020

The rest of the season will continue as planned as soon as we're back in the studio. — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) March 17, 2020

With the increasing concern surrounding COVID-19, we have decided to temporarily suspend production on Wheel of Fortune and @Jeopardy! The health and well-being of our contestants, staff, and crew are our top priority, and we will continue to monitor the situation as it develops. pic.twitter.com/VOIA2zjNmA — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) March 16, 2020

New episodes will air, according to the tweets, and the seasons will pick up where they left off once production starts back up.