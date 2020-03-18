'Jeopardy!' and 'Wheel of Fortune' go dark amid COVID-19
COLUMBIA - Game shows 'Jeopardy!' and 'Wheel of Fortune' are suspending production as COVID-19 concerns grow.
The shows were originally filming without a live studio audience, but both will fully stop filming temporarily.
It was announced in a series of tweets Monday.
With the increasing concern surrounding COVID-19, we have decided to temporarily suspend production on Jeopardy! and @WheelofFortune. The health and well-being of our contestants, staff, and crew are our top priority, and we will continue to monitor the situation as it develops.— Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) March 16, 2020
There will still be new episodes airing! Check your local listings.— Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) March 17, 2020
The rest of the season will continue as planned as soon as we're back in the studio.— Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) March 17, 2020
With the increasing concern surrounding COVID-19, we have decided to temporarily suspend production on Wheel of Fortune and @Jeopardy! The health and well-being of our contestants, staff, and crew are our top priority, and we will continue to monitor the situation as it develops. pic.twitter.com/VOIA2zjNmA— Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) March 16, 2020
New episodes will air, according to the tweets, and the seasons will pick up where they left off once production starts back up.