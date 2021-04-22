CULVER CITY, Ca. - Jeopardy! will wrap up season 37 with a series of guest hosts. George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts, LeVar Burton, David Faber and Joe Buck will each step up to the lectern to finish the season, according to a release from the show.
As part of each guest host's appearance, a donation will be made to a charity of their choice. The amount donated will equal the cumulative winnings of the contestants that compete during the week they serve as guest host.
Stephanopoulos is a co-anchor of "Good Morning America," as well as ABC News’ chief anchor, and host of “This Week." His episodes will air from July 12 to July 16, according to the guest host schedule.
Roberts is also a co-anchor on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” an author and the founder of a production company called “Rock'n Robin Productions.” Her episodes air from July 19 to July 23.
Burton is an actor known for his role in “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and in “Roots.” He’s also the former host of “Reading Rainbow” on PBS. He landed the hosting role after an online fan campaign. His episodes will air from July 26 to July 30.
Faber is a former celebrity Jeopardy! champion and current co-anchor of CNBC's "Squawk on the Street." His episodes are set to air from Aug. 2 to Aug. 6.
Buck is known for his NFL and MLB coverage on Fox Sports network. He’s served as the play-by-play announcer for the World Series for the past 20 years. His shows air from Aug. 9 to Aug. 13.
Ken Jennings was the first to guest host following the passing of legendary host, Alex Trebek. He was followed by JEOPARDY! Executive Producer Mike Richards, Katie Couric, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Aaron Rodgers, and Anderson Cooper, who is currently in the position.
Bill Whitaker, Jeopardy! All-Star Buzzy Cohen, Mayim Bialik, Savannah Guthrie, and Dr. Sanjay Gupta are also set to take a turn.
Watch Jeopardy! every weekday at 4 p.m. on KOMU 8.