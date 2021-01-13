CULVER CITY, CALIF. – Jeopardy! will feature a roster of guest hosts that include journalists Katie Couric and Bill Whitaker, NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik.
As a part of each guest host’s appearance, a donation will be made to a charity of their choice.
The amount donated will equal the cumulative winnings of the contestants that compete during the weeks they serve as guest host.
“Alex was a legend, revered by all of us,” Mike Richards, executive producer of Jeopardy! said. “I want to thank our guest hosts, who will not only help all of us celebrate his great legacy, but also bring their own touch to the show.”
Jeopardy!'s "Greatest of All Time" and consulting producer Ken Jennings served as the first guest host following the passing of host Alex Trebek.
Richards will also serve as host for two weeks of shows once Ken Jennings’ current run of episodes concludes to keep the show on the air while the guest hosts prepare for their appearances.
Host airdates have yet to be announced, and additional guest hosts will be announced later in the season.