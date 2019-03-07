'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek says he has pancreatic cancer

Ethan Miller/Getty Images 06 Mar 19

(CNN) - "Jeopardy" host Alex Trebek is hoping for a victory as he wages a battle against cancer.

The longtime game show host on Wednesday announced he's been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in a video posted to the show's YouTube account.

"Now, normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I'm going to fight this. And I'm going to keep working and with the love and support of my family and friends - and with the help of your prayers also - I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease," he said.

Trebek also joked: "Truth told, I have to because under the terms of my contract, I have to host 'Jeopardy' for three more years. So help me. Keep the faith, and we'll win. We'll get it done."

Trebek has hosted "Jeopardy" since 1984, when the show began airing daily in syndication.

Sony Pictures Television chairman Mike Hopkins said in a statement Wednesday, "If anyone can beat this it's Alex. He has our full support as he tackles this challenge head-on."

Upon news of his diagnosis, former "Jeopardy" champions, celebrity fans and even fellow game show hosts have expressed support for Trebek.

"The Sajak family is deeply saddened to hear of Alex Trebek's struggle with cancer," "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak wrote on Twitter. "Our hearts go out to him and his family. But there is no one I know who is stronger and more determined, and I would never bet against him. We, and the entire country, are pulling for you, Alex."

Read Trebek's entire letter below:

“Hi everyone, I have some news to share with all of you and it’s in keeping with my longtime policy of being open and transparent with our Jeopardy! fan base. I also wanted to prevent you from reading or hearing some overblown or inaccurate reports regarding my health. So therefore, I wanted to be the one to pass along this information.

Now, just like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, this week I was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working. And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease. Truth told, I have to! Because under the terms of my contract, I have to host Jeopardy! for three more years! So help me. Keep the faith and we’ll win. We’ll get it done. Thank you.”

Alex Trebek

Culver City, California

March 6, 2019