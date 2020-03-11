Jeopardy!, Wheel of Fortune to drop live audiences over virus concerns
LOS ANGELES - Two of the longest-running game shows on television will start taping episodes without live studio audiences over concerns related to the novel coronavirus.
According to NBC News, "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune" producers made the decision "out of an abundance of caution."
Factors in the decision could include the shows' traditionally older audience, as well as the fact many audience members travel in from out of town and by air. NBC also cited "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek's pancreatic cancer diagnosis, which means he could have a compromised immune system.
