Jeremy Jeffress Apologizes for January Arrest

SURPRISE, AZ (AP) -- Kansas City Royals pitcher Jeremy Jeffress has apologized for a January arrest on domestic assault charges here.

He was booked for disorderly conduct, assault and criminal damage on January 4. The latter two charges were dismissed on Jan. 24 in Surprise Municipal Court.

He was sentenced to serve 20 hours of community services for the disorderly conduct charges and was obligated to attend a domestic violence counseling class.

The arrest was made public Friday and Jeffress issued a statement through the Royals, saying "There was an argument between myself and my girlfriend and I lost my temper, but I never put my hands on her."

He apologized to the people of Kansas City, the organization and his peers.