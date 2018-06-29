Jeremy Maclin Charity Weekend Set for April 5-6

5 years 2 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, April 02 2013 Apr 2, 2013 Tuesday, April 02, 2013 2:24:00 PM CDT April 02, 2013 in Tiger Talk

COLUMBIA — Former Missouri wide-receiver and current Philadelphia Eagle Jeremy Maclin returns to host his first annual Jeremy Maclin Charity Weekend April 5-6. The two-day event will feature numerous other former Tiger standouts who are coming back to Mizzou to contribute to the community.

The weekend will be headlined by the Mizzou Legends Charity Softball Game, to be held at Taylor Stadium on Saturday, April 6th at 6 p.m. The game will pit Maclin and his former Mizzou offensive teammates against Sean Weatherspoon and his former Mizzou defensive teammates. Current NFL Tigers who are scheduled to appear include Brad Smith, Aldon Smith, William Moore, Danario Alexander, Ziggy Hood and Colin Brown, in addition to other former Tigers.

"The University of Missouri and my Mizzou football family mean so much to me," Maclin said. "I'm excited to use this event as an opportunity to give back to Columbia and the Mizzou Football program while also reaching so many people in need. My foundation has three primary goals. I want to help as many people as possible who come from similar situations as I grew up in, I want to support youth football organizations and I want to help disadvantaged youths reach their academic goals. This type of event allows me to bring back so many positive role models to achieve those goals for so many needy kids in Columbia," he said.

Tickets are on sale for the softball event, which features a home run derby at 6 p.m., followed by a game at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on line at www.jeremymaclincharityweekend.com and are also available at the Tiger Scholarship Fund office at Mizzou Arena. General admission seats are priced at $10, while dugout seats (providing VIP access) are $20.

The weekend also includes community visits by the Mizzou legends to various non-profit organizations in Columbia Friday afternoon. Players will interact with area youth and provide messages of hope and hard work. A football clinic for area youth will be held on the morning of April 6th at the Mizzou Football practice fields.

Proceeds from the weekend will be directed to the Jeremy Maclin Foundation, which assists youth and families forced into alternative living situations. Benefiting organizations also include the Boys and Girls Club of Columbia and Coyote Hill Christian Children's Home.

