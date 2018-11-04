Jet Crash Pilot Released

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

The pilot, whose name and rank weren't released, suffered a dislocated shoulder, a broken arm and minor cuts and bruises. According to the Missouri National Guard, he was released yesterday from Barnes-Jewish Hospital. The fighter jet crashed Friday morning in a wooded area near Boss in Dent County. The patrol said no buildings were hit and no one on the ground was injured. Air Guard Lieutenant Stephanie Schmitt says the plane was on a training flight with three other aircraft that returned to Lambert Airport safely. The cause and other details of the crash are not available.