Jets' Richardson avoids jail time in Missouri police chase

2 years 8 months 2 hours ago Tuesday, January 26 2016 Jan 26, 2016 Tuesday, January 26, 2016 4:15:00 PM CST January 26, 2016 in Football
By: The Associated Press

ST. CHARLES (AP) — New York Jets defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson will avoid jail time after pleading guilty to reduced charges connected to a high-speed police chase in suburban St. Louis.

A St. Charles County judge sentenced the former University of Missouri star Tuesday to two years of probation and community service after his July arrest for driving a Bentley Silver Spur at 143 mph on an interstate highway near his offseason home. The five misdemeanor charges included one for resisting arrest.

Richardson's guilty plea to the most serious offense will be expunged if he successfully completes probation.

He served a four-game, early season suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. His defense attorney said he doesn't expect Richardson to face more NFL discipline related to the Missouri case.

 

