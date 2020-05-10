Jewish Missourians urged to vote absentee during pandemic

By: The Associated Press

O'FALLON (AP) — Rabbis are encouraging Jewish Missourians to vote absentee during the coronavirus pandemic because their religious tradition “values life above virtually all else.”

A letter signed by nearly three dozen rabbis and other leaders posted this week on the Jewish Community Relations Council of St. Louis website expresses concern that going to the polls could endanger lives.

Elections in Missouri are scheduled for June 2, Aug. 4 and Nov. 3. Missouri is among 17 states requiring an excuse for voting absentee, known in some states as early or mail-in voting.

Missouri law allows casting an absentee ballot due to “religious belief or practice.