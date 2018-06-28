Jim Edmonds Drops Plans for Clayton Restaurant

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - Former Cardinals outfielder Jim Edmonds has dropped plans for a restaurant in the St. Louis suburb of Clayton.

Edmonds and business partner Mark Winfield announced in August that Edmonds Parkside Grill would open in Clayton on the Park. But Winfield has now told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the deal is "dead."

Winfield blamed a snag in the lease negotiations with the building's owner. He says it was neither side's fault, but the deal simply didn't make financial sense.

Winfield says he and Edmonds will focus their energy on the Precinct Sports Bar & Grill, which they opened in October in downtown St. Louis.