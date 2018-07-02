Jimmie Johnson pulls away for another Atlanta Sprint Cup win

By: The Associated Press

HAMPTON, Georgia (AP) - Jimmie Johnson pulled away after the final restart with 13 laps to go Sunday, winning the NASCAR Sprint Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Johnson, a six-time Cup champion, started near the back after failing to get in a qualifying run because of inspection issues. But the No. 48 Chevrolet was the fastest car on the track at the end of the weekend, cruising across the finish line a comfortable 1.803 seconds ahead of Kevin Harvick.

It was the 71st victory of Johnson's career, and his fourth at the 1.54-mile trioval south of Atlanta.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was third, followed by Daytona 500 winner Joey Logano.

Columbia's Carl Edwards finished in 12th and currently sits 14th in the Sprint Cup standings.