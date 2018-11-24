Jimmie Johnson Wins Sixth Title, Edwards Finishes 13th

By: The Associated Press

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - Back on top with only two NASCAR greats left to catch, Jimmie Johnson won his sixth championship in eight years Sunday and staked his claim as one of the most dominant competitors in sports history.

Johnson was on cruise control at Homestead-Miami Speedway, where he needed only to finish 23rd or better to wrap up the title.

He finished ninth, and is now chasing the mark of seven titles held by Richard Petty and the late Dale Earnhardt.

Matt Kenseth needed a Johnson collapse to have any shot at the title. He positioned himself to capitalize should anything go awry by leading a race-high 144 laps and finishing second.

It wasn't enough against Johnson, who won the title by 19 points.

Denny Hamlin won the race, his first of the year.

Columbia's Carl Edwards finished 13th in this year's standings

 

