Jimmy Kimmel Comments Spur Business at Imo's Pizza

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Jimmy Kimmel may not care much for Imo's Pizza, but his distaste for the St. Louis favorite turned out to be a boon for business.

The late-night TV host and St. Louisan Jon Hamm got into a good-natured verbal sparring match on Kimmel's show Wednesday. Hamm is a fan of Imo's; Kimmel joked that he gets "abuse" from St. Louisans whenever he makes fun of what he calls "their terrible, terrible pizza place."

KSDK-TV reports that business at Imo's was booming on Thursday. The company extended an invitation for Kimmel to come to its test kitchen the next time he's in town.

Kimmel doesn't hate all St. Louis foods. He's a fan of Pappy's barbeque and Ted Drewes frozen custard.