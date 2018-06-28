Job Fair Draws Crowd of Veterans Looking for Employment

COLUMBIA - Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 280 held the Veterans' Job Fair on Ashley Street Wednesday afternoon.

Veterans employment representative Mike Brown said the fair hosted 46 businesses in and surrounding the Columbia area, all offering jobs to veterans and others.

Among the various businesses, First Student Safety Assistant Rebecca Morton said First Student currently seeks someone to work part-time, at least five hours per day. First Student represented just one of the 46 businesses.

Brown said he had no budget for the event and that it would not have happened if it were not for community support.

"I've had Pizza Hut, Little Ceasers, and Hy-Vee donate pizza," said Brown. "Walmart donated gift cards, Shelter Insurance donated name tags, Mosers and Patricias donated water, and PepsiCo and the Department of Corrections donated soda. I mean if it wasn't for them, it'd be real hard to put this event on."

Retired civilian worker Holly McGee said she had a successful first job fair experience. McGee said she felt MU Hospital and Integral Resources showed the most interest.

"They both snagged up my resume and told me they'd call me in two days," said McGee.

Although this event usually happens annually, Brown said he wants to partner with the Columbia Chamber of Commerce to host another veterans job fair this year in September.