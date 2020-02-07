Job fair for displaced Pinnacle employees

Tuesday, January 21 2020
By: Marian Bouchot, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA - Former Pinnacle Hospital employees have the opportunity to find a new job at the job fair hosted by Boone Hospital Center.

The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m in the lobby of Pinnacle Hospital.

Boone Hospital Center will be on site with recruiters, managers, directors and some of the executive team. According to Boone Hospital Center's Vice President of Human Resources, Michelle Zvanut, they anticipate interviewing employees who are interested in jobs from all different parts of the hospital. Jobs such as nursing, patient care technicians, environmental services, nutrition food services, or radiology.

"We hope that the displaced employees from Pinnacle Hospital will come on site prepared to interview if they're looking for a position," Zvanut said. "It would be great if they had a resume- they could bring that with them, but honestly more than anything, we want to let them know that we're there and that we're ready to hire that are qualified for the positions we have available."  

Zvanut also said she hopes in taking the job fair to Pinnacle, it will make it easier for the displaced staff to interview and decide what jobs they're interested in.

"We hope that the employees that are interested in finding jobs will see that it will be a really nice match," Zvanut said. "We have very similar values. We are a very community oriented community hospital."

