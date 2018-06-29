Job Point appoints new president

COLUMBIA - Job Point's Board of Directors appointed Steven A. Smith as president and chief executive officer (CEO) on Tuesday.

Smith has served the position as interim since October 2014 where he oversaw the move of its administrative location to 400 Wilkes Blvd.

He brings more than 30 years of financial experience and has worked for numerous non-profit organizations such as the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, Columbia Public Schools and Heart of Missouri United Way.

"We are delighted to have successfully recruited a candidate with the talent and skill of Steve Smith," Job Point Board Chair Matt Garrett said. "Our goals were to find a proven leader capable of enhancing our ability to fulfill the mission of Job Point."

Job Point has served an employment center since 1965.