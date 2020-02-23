Job Point receives money for renovations

1 day 13 hours 51 minutes ago Friday, February 21 2020 Feb 21, 2020 Friday, February 21, 2020 4:25:00 PM CST February 21, 2020 in News
By: Erin Davis, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Economic Development awarded $7.3 million to nonprofit's through its Neighborhood Assistance Program this week. Job Point is one of the 37 places approved for the program this year.

Job Point is an employment and career development center that has helped participants similar to Aaron George.

"I try to talk every single one of my friends in here because it's such a blessing you know in our community you know to help people that are struggling," said George.

Before starting at Job Point being on the news was never a good experience for George. 

"I've been on the news for negative things, such as charges that have been filed against me or prosecuted with, but never for something that was uplifting or that looks good or that my family isn't disappointed about," said George.

Through the Neighborhood Assistance Program businesses making contributions to the approved programs will receive partial state tax credits. Job Point will use the proceeds for renovations to their 30-year-old building including accessible bathrooms and fixed AC units. 

"The efficiencies and operations allows us to spend more on our clients," said Job Point CEO Steven A. Smith. 

The more spent on participants is what George is looking forward too.

"If they could make it a bigger building and have more people in the program it's just more people that are able to better their lives," said George.

There is not a timeline yet for the renovations.

More News

Grid
List

Body of deceased male found with gunshot wound in Sedalia
Body of deceased male found with gunshot wound in Sedalia
SEDALIA- Police officers in Sedalia responded to a report of a man lying in the roadway near the 700 block... More >>
7 hours ago Saturday, February 22 2020 Feb 22, 2020 Saturday, February 22, 2020 11:01:00 PM CST February 22, 2020 in Continuous News

MU students raise money for cancer research
MU students raise money for cancer research
COLUMBIA - Dozens of MU students gathered to raise money for cancer research Saturday. Mizzou's Relay for Life raised... More >>
11 hours ago Saturday, February 22 2020 Feb 22, 2020 Saturday, February 22, 2020 6:41:00 PM CST February 22, 2020 in News

Three arrested after car chase Saturday afternoon
Three arrested after car chase Saturday afternoon
JEFFERSON CITY — Police arrested three people after a Saturday afternoon robbery led to a car chase, according to a... More >>
12 hours ago Saturday, February 22 2020 Feb 22, 2020 Saturday, February 22, 2020 5:46:00 PM CST February 22, 2020 in News

Medical marijuana would lead to failed drug test under Senate proposal
Medical marijuana would lead to failed drug test under Senate proposal
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri voters legalized medical marijuana in 2018, but some lawmakers are worried about what that could... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, February 22 2020 Feb 22, 2020 Saturday, February 22, 2020 4:53:00 PM CST February 22, 2020 in News

Mizzou track has 7 first place finishers in Missouri Collegiate Challenge
Mizzou track has 7 first place finishers in Missouri Collegiate Challenge
COLUMBIA, MO - The Missouri Tigers hosted the Missouri Collegiate Challenge in track and field on Saturday. The Tigers finished... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, February 22 2020 Feb 22, 2020 Saturday, February 22, 2020 4:36:00 PM CST February 22, 2020 in Sports

Meth still a Missouri problem, but now it comes from Mexico
Meth still a Missouri problem, but now it comes from Mexico
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri may have shed its unwanted image as the meth lab capital of the U.S.,... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, February 22 2020 Feb 22, 2020 Saturday, February 22, 2020 4:21:00 PM CST February 22, 2020 in News

Columbia bicyclists enjoy warm weather
Columbia bicyclists enjoy warm weather
COLUMBIA - Columbia is getting a break from winter weather this weekend and many residents are taking advantage of it.... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, February 22 2020 Feb 22, 2020 Saturday, February 22, 2020 4:21:00 PM CST February 22, 2020 in News

Missouri school district switches to four-day week to help students mental health
Missouri school district switches to four-day week to help students mental health
REEDS SPRING, Mo. – Students in the Reeds Spring School District will begin a four-day school week next school... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, February 22 2020 Feb 22, 2020 Saturday, February 22, 2020 4:11:55 PM CST February 22, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

First Ward council candidates discuss neighborhood issues
First Ward council candidates discuss neighborhood issues
COLUMBIA – Several First Ward neighborhood associations hosted a town hall forum Saturday with city council candidates to discuss housing,... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, February 22 2020 Feb 22, 2020 Saturday, February 22, 2020 4:07:00 PM CST February 22, 2020 in News

Black LGBTQ youth, despite high levels of mental health issues, receive less professional care, study says
Black LGBTQ youth, despite high levels of mental health issues, receive less professional care, study says
Black LGBTQ youth are less likely to receive mental health... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, February 22 2020 Feb 22, 2020 Saturday, February 22, 2020 3:51:00 PM CST February 22, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Coronavirus, exam cancellations may bring obstacles for higher ed
Coronavirus, exam cancellations may bring obstacles for higher ed
COLUMBIA — In an effort to contain the novel coronavirus, the Chinese government has canceled a number of exams this... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, February 22 2020 Feb 22, 2020 Saturday, February 22, 2020 2:56:57 PM CST February 22, 2020 in News

Razorbacks bury Tigers, Mizzou falls in conference
Razorbacks bury Tigers, Mizzou falls in conference
FAYETTEVILLE, AR - The Missouri Tigers fell to the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena on Saturday, 78-68. The Tigers... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, February 22 2020 Feb 22, 2020 Saturday, February 22, 2020 2:25:05 PM CST February 22, 2020 in Sports

The Wellness Way hosts women's wellness summit
The Wellness Way hosts women's wellness summit
COLUMBIA— A Columbia chiropractic office hosted a seminar to educate and empower women Saturday afternoon. The event was part of... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, February 22 2020 Feb 22, 2020 Saturday, February 22, 2020 2:13:00 PM CST February 22, 2020 in News

Moberly police arrest, use force on domestic assault suspect
Moberly police arrest, use force on domestic assault suspect
MOBERLY - Moberly police officers responded to a domestic assault at 1028 Sinnock Ave., at 2:48 a.m. Friday, February 21,... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 21 2020 Feb 21, 2020 Friday, February 21, 2020 10:45:00 PM CST February 21, 2020 in News

New projects ahead for Columbia city councilman after his final term
New projects ahead for Columbia city councilman after his final term
COLUMBIA - "Honest" and "righteous" are just a couple of words friends used to describe Columbia City Councilman Clyde Ruffin.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 21 2020 Feb 21, 2020 Friday, February 21, 2020 5:55:00 PM CST February 21, 2020 in News

Repairs scheduled at College Avenue and Paris Road intersection
Repairs scheduled at College Avenue and Paris Road intersection
COLUMBIA - Columbia Water & Light plans to perform water valve repairs at the intersection of North College Avenue and... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 21 2020 Feb 21, 2020 Friday, February 21, 2020 4:57:00 PM CST February 21, 2020 in News

Grant allows Columbia Regional Airport to propose air service to Charlotte
Grant allows Columbia Regional Airport to propose air service to Charlotte
COLUMBIA - Columbia Regional Airport with American Airlines are proposing a new daily nonstop air service to Charlotte, North Carolina... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 21 2020 Feb 21, 2020 Friday, February 21, 2020 4:49:00 PM CST February 21, 2020 in News

Job Point receives money for renovations
Job Point receives money for renovations
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Economic Development awarded $7.3 million to nonprofit's through its Neighborhood Assistance Program this week.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 21 2020 Feb 21, 2020 Friday, February 21, 2020 4:25:00 PM CST February 21, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 38°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
7am 37°
8am 40°
9am 43°
10am 46°