JobFinders has openings in Mexico days after hundreds got laid off

COLUMBIA - JobFinders Employment Service is currently hiring employees in Mexico, Fulton, Columbia, Jefferson City and other areas in mid-Missouri. It's offering full-time and temporary positions.

Anne Williams, the President and Owner of JobFinders Employment Service Co., said these job openings are mainly for people who have been laid off due to COVID-19.

"If you got laid off tomorrow but you know you need to work, you can come to us," she said. "We need a lot of workers, they have to be fit, they have to be swift on their feet, strong and be able to work up to 10 to 12 hours a day."

Williams said the idea is to offer temporary positions for someone who may be hired back to their old company after quarantine ends.

"We would already know how long you need to work, and we would not put you in a position where they are looking for you for a long term job," she said.

True Manufacturing and Spartan Light Metal Products recently let go of more than 300 employees. Abby Braden got laid off recently from True and is currently living off of unemployment checks.

"There are no other jobs like True around, we are either going to have to decide, are we going to take the pay cut and go to a minimum wage job or try and wait to see if they hire back," Braden said.

JobFinders is hiring 40 people in Mexico, Mo. alone, and has over 100 other temporary positions throughout mid-Missouri. Williams said almost all the jobs will pay $14 to $16 an hour.

Braden said from what she understands, one-third of the True Mexico Plant lost their jobs, including her and her fiancé. She said this is the second time she's been laid off from True and believes the timing is unrelated to COVID-19.

"I don't know if I trust them to go back, this is the second permanent lay-off they've said and it's right when my insurance is about to turn on," Braden said. "We are most likely going to have to jump into a low-wage job compared to what we were making."

JobFinders is looking to help those who have lost their jobs due to the virus, and applications are still available.