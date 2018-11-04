Jobless Rate Down

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Unemployment in Missouris metropolitan areas is down. In December, Columbia's jobless rate remained the lowest of all Missouri metro areas with 2.9% The St. Louis rate was 4.7% and Kansas City's was 4.6%. All Missouri metro areas had lower unemployment rates in December than in the previous month. St. Louis recorded a seasonal gain of 3,400 jobs in retail trade and 1,000 new other positions, which more than offset seasonal decreases in other industries.