Jobless Rate Drops Below 8 Percent in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The jobless rate in metropolitan St. Louis is going down, and has dipped below 8 percent for the first time in more than three years.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that figures released Wednesday show the seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate for the region in June was 7.7 percent. However, an analysis by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis shows that the region lost about 5,200 jobs since March.

Nationally, seasonally-adjusted unemployment was at 8.2 percent.