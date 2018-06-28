Jobs Bill May Not Take Effect Until Next School Year

JEFFERSON CITY - One day after President Obama signed a $26 billion jobs bill, a group representing Missouri teachers said it may not see the effects until next school year.

Missouri Budget Director Linda Luebbering said Missouri will receive $189 million dollars. She said she is unsure as to when and where the money will be distributed.

Many schools start class next week. A spokesman for the Missouri State Teachers Association said the organization is projecting the money to be ready by the next fiscal year.

"Having funding like this gives some sense of relief for that coming school year, for the next fiscal year but it's still something that all school districts are going to have to pay attention to," said Todd Fuller, MSTA's Director of Communications.

Fuller said one of the biggest problems is class size. Some teachers face the challenge of teaching more than 30 students. Fuller said it is apparent how difficult it is to teach a class of that size.

"As a parent you walk in to any class and the larger the class you realize how difficult it is for the teacher to spend time with 30 students," said Fuller.

Fuller also said the lack of teaching positions is hurting school district's ability to draw and retain new and young teachers. He said that is concerning for the future.

Republicans have critcized the bill as being a political tool. GOP leaders said it is an attempt by democrats to appease teacher unions before the November elections. Republicans have also called it an example of reckless government spending.

President Obama signed the jobs bill Tuesday night, hours after the House passed the bill with a 247-161 vote in a rare summer break session.

The bill will also protect police officer and other public official jobs.