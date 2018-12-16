Jobs rise, unemployment declines in Missouri

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Jobs are on the rise and unemployment continues to decline in Missouri.

The state Department of Economic Development on Tuesday announced seasonally adjusted nonfarm payroll employment grew by 1,900 jobs in November.

Jobs again hit a record high, with a total of more than 2.8 million in the state. The state gained about 57,000 jobs in the past year, which is a growth of a little more than 2 percent.

The most job growth last month occurred in the accommodation and food services industry.

Unemployment also dropped to 4.7 percent in November. That's down from 5.1 percent in October.