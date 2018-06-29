Jobs Rise, Unemployment Rate Dips in Missouri

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A new report says Missouri gained about 8,200 jobs in April while the state's unemployment rate dipped slightly.

The state Department of Economic Development said Tuesday the growth in seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs came partly from increases in construction work, the leisure and hospitality sector and retail trade.

It said Missouri's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell by one-tenth of a percentage point to 6.6 percent in April.

Missouri's seasonally adjusted civilian labor force of about 3 million people declined by 1,456 people in April. The labor force counts people with jobs and those who are on unemployment but looking for work.