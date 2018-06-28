Jobs Scarce for Teenagers Heading Into Summer

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A tight job market and the loss of federal stimulus funds are making it harder for teenagers to find jobs in the Kansas City area this summer.

The Kansas City Star reports national surveys estimate that only one in four teens who want a summer job will find one this year. Things are a little brighter in Kansas City, but some teens say

they have had to send 15 to 20 resumes out before someone gave them a call.

Federal stimulus money had modestly shored up youth employment during the last two summers, but that money's not there this year. Job-finding agencies say teen demand for summer employment is high, especially since many unemployed adults are taking jobs that in the past were filled by younger workers.