Joe Machens Dealership sold to McLarty Automotive Group

2 years 8 months 16 hours ago Wednesday, October 28 2015 Oct 28, 2015 Wednesday, October 28, 2015 5:06:00 PM CDT October 28, 2015 in News
By: Katie Grunik, KOMU 8 Digital Producer, Alex Farkas KOMU 8 Reporter & Nick Komisar KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - The Drewing family announced Wednesday McLarty Automotive Group purchased Columbia-based Joe Machens Dealerships. 

Joe Machens Dealerships said it will continue to operate under the Joe Machens brand name. 

"The McLarty Automotive Group understands the importance the key importance of people and relationships to the success of the dealership, said Gary Drewing Sr., President of Joe Machens dealerships. "We are delighted that the 46-year-old Joe Machens heritage, as well as its commitment to exceptional customer service, will continue under the proven leadership of McLarty Automotive Group, and that our valued employees will remain core to the team within the dealerships.”

McLarty Automotive Group is based out of Little Rock, Arkansas, and currently owns three dealerships in Missouri: two in Branson and one in Lee's Summit. McLarty Automotive owns Columbia Honda based in Columbia, Mo. Nationwide, RML Automotive owns 35 automotive franchises and three Harley Davidson spanning eight states.

“Gary and Rusty Drewing have developed an outstanding team and one of the leading dealership groups in the Midwest,” said Mark McLarty, Chariman of McLarty Automotive Group. “We are honored to continue that tradition of excellence which depends on so many talented employees, and we are committed to ensuring a smooth transition that enables the dealerships to continue to serve the community and customer base.”

McLarty owns McLarty Automotive Group which has built leading dealerships in the United States, Brazil, China and Mexico.

According to Joe Machens Dealerships, Joe Machens BMW and Mercedes-Benz dealerships will remain in the ownership of the Drewing family. The company said the franchises will become BMW of Columbia and Mercedes-Benz of Columbia. 

Joe Machens Dealerships has four main locations based out of Columbia. The company reigned 18 years as the largest-volume dealer in the state of Missouri according to their website. Machens currently owns 16 franchises.

MACHENS' HISTORY
According to the website, Joe Machens Dealerships date back to 1969, when Joe Machens opened his first Ford franchise in Columbia. The dealership continued to grow in size an reputation throughout mid-Missouri as Gary Drewing joined the team in 1983 as a partner and general manager.

By 1989, Machens had expanded to include Audi, Porsche, BMW, Volkswagen, Honda and Toyota franchises. Joe Machens passed away in 1997 due to long-term illness. He passed company ownership onto his partner Gary Drewing and his son Dave Machens.

Gary Drewing bought out Dave Machens half of the company and became the sole owner of Machens Dealerships in 2006. By 2008, Machens ownership rose to 10 franchises with the inclusion of Mazda, Mercedes Benz, Cadillac and Pontiac. A year later, Machens measured its total employment to over 550 employees.

By 2010, Joe Machens Dealerships was the 11th largest employer in Boone County with 613 full-time staff members. Shortly after, Machens opened its first dealership outside of Columbia, Capital City Ford. Machens most recent business change was purchasing a Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram franchise in 2013. 

According to the Columbia Regional Economic Development Inc., or REDI, Joe Machens Dealerships is listed as the 12th largest employer in Boone County. It reported 711 employees in the 2014 survey. Machens did not respond to REDI's 2015 survey.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to add the most current information reflecting employee data from Joe Machens and to state that McLarty Automotive group is not a part of RML Automotive.]

More News

Grid
List

Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois after storm
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois after storm
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tens of thousands are without power in sweltering heat after a storm hit the St. Louis... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 8:15:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
(CNN) -- A suspect who had once filed a defamation suit against the Capital Gazette newspaper , is accused of... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 5:06:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Republican opponents of Missouri's Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill are criticizing her wealth as she makes a... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 4:21:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged Wednesday with six counts of felony offenses relating to child sex crimes. ... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:19:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in Coverage From Callaway

Rock Island Trail organizers meet with Columbia officials
Rock Island Trail organizers meet with Columbia officials
COLUMBIA - City officials in Columbia are hoping to cash in on a new trail that will cross the entire... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:02:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Gas prices are expected to increase Fourth of July week
Gas prices are expected to increase Fourth of July week
COLUMBIA - Fourth of July travels may be a little more expensive this coming week. According to Gasbuddy, a smartphone... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 6:33:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: MU responds to discrimination lawsuit by former track coach
UPDATE: MU responds to discrimination lawsuit by former track coach
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri sent a statement to KOMU 8 News on Friday in response to a lawsuit... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 84°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
10am 88°
11am 90°
12pm 93°
1pm 95°